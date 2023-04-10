Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $26.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,433 shares of company stock worth $351,429 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.