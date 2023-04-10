Moneywise Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.29. The company had a trading volume of 183,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,916. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

