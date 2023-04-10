MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $309.79 and last traded at $309.25. 717,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 715,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.10.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.67.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.41) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

