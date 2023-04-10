Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,532 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

