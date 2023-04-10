Mark G. Parker Sells 110,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.91. 3,720,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,169. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.