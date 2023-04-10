Mark G. Parker Sells 110,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.91. 3,720,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,169. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

