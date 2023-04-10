Manifold Finance Price Tops $30.27 on Top Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $30.27 or 0.00103551 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $998,492.72 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

