LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.62.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
