LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in LumiraDx by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in LumiraDx by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 36,072.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 3,760,959 shares during the period.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

