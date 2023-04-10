Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

