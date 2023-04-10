Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.06%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

