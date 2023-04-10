Linear (LINA) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $142.50 million and approximately $22.31 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

