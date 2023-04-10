Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMNR. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Limoneira Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 4,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,357. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $310.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $182,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

