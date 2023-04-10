Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Bank of America

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $15.14 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.