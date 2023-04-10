Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

