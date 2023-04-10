LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $6.75 on Thursday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LendingClub by 83.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 245.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 787,568 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.