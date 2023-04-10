Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.33.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.66) to GBX 355 ($4.41) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.84) to GBX 375 ($4.66) in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

