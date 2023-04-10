Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Stories

