Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 354 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

BLK stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $654.34. The company had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,911. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.85.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

