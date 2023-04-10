Kendall Capital Management Purchases 307 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.24. 381,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,578. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

