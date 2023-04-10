Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target to $38.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

EGBN stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

