JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $30.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBK. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.53 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.