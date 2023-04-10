JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $37.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 255,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

