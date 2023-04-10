JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $37.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 255,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

