Joystick 1-Day Volume Hits $30,986.16 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Joystick has a market cap of $10.20 million and $30,986.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00029157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,536.27 or 0.99969302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0522456 USD and is up 22.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79,687.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

