Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

