John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

