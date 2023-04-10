Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $145,649.46 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and $145,649.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,409.53 or 0.99934941 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01195595 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,044.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

