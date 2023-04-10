iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.34

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 105757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $824.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $532,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

