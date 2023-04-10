iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.48

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.48 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 1654639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,088,000. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

