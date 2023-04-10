iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.05

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.05 and last traded at $98.05, with a volume of 98719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

