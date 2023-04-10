iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,549,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 719,808 shares.The stock last traded at $23.68 and had previously closed at $23.45.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $935.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,014,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 424,276 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 579,063 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223,183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

