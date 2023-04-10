iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.77. 2,006,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,641,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

