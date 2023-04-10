iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJR stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.16. The company had a trading volume of 520,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

