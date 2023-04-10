iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.18

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 389304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,084 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

