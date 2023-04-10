IoTeX (IOTX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.49 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $262.76 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,421,514 coins and its circulating supply is 9,448,421,510 coins. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

