Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.