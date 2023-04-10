Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CMO Sells $68,551.38 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $68,551.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,460,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $205.55 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $206.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.