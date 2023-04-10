Insider Selling: Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Major Shareholder Sells 35,500 Shares of Stock

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Damian Novak sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,802,172 shares in the company, valued at $720,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fresh Vine Wine Stock Down 4.0 %
VINE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,834. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.30.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresh Vine Wine (VINE)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.