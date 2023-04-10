Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 769,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,630,552.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

