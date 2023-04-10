Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. 5,205,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,375,500. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

