Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.61. 767,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.