Highview Capital Management LLC DE Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $495.74. 297,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,042. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.