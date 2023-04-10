Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 528 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $624.96. The company had a trading volume of 402,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,295. The firm has a market cap of $260.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $613.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.95. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

