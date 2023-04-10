Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Dorlisa K. Flur Sells 714 Shares

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hibbett Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 273,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $790.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
