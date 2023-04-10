Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Dorlisa K. Flur Sells 714 Shares

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hibbett Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 273,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $790.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

