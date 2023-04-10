HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Up 31.2%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 31.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 498,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 312,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.11. The stock has a market cap of C$98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.