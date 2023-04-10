Hemington Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $31,540,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.30. The company had a trading volume of 715,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,236. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average of $200.92. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

