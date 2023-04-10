Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,606. Haleon has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

About Haleon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.