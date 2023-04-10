Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.
