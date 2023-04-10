Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

