Grupo Financiero Galicia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 27,838 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,932% compared to the typical volume of 1,370 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 1.3 %

GGAL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. 660,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

