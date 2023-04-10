Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
GTIM opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.