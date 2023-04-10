Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

