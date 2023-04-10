Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.13

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 580038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

