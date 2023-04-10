Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.